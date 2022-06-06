macOS 13 Ventura: These are the Macs that will support the new operating system

Apple just announced macOS 13 Ventura. With the transition from Intel to its own silicon already completed and the M2 chip just revealed, this new operating system for the Mac will be limited to newer devices. Here are the Macs that will support macOS 13.

Different from macOS Monterey, which supported a ton of Macs, Apple is closing the gap between the Intel Macs and its own. For example, the beloved “trashcan” Mac Pro will not run the latest macOS 13 Ventura. Here’s the full list of Macs compatible:

2017 iMac and later;

2017 iMac Pro and later;

2018 MacBook Air and later;

2017 MacBook Pro and later;

2019 Mac Pro and later;

2018 Mac mini and later;

2017 MacBook and later;

2022 Mac Studio

It’s important to note that when Apple transitioned from PowerPC to Intel, the company dropped support for all previous computers in just two years. While Apple has been transitioning from Intel to its own silicon since the macOS 11 Big Sur, users will have at least another year to take advantage of new features and software updates, in case Apple ever decides to cut all Intel Macs at once in 2023.

macOS 13 Ventura will bring a new way to work across apps and windows with the Stage Manager feature, which automatically organizes open apps and windows so users can concentrate on their work and still see everything in a single glance.

In addition, handoff now comes to FaceTime, allowing users to start a FaceTime call on one Apple device and seamlessly transfer it to another Apple device nearby.

Messages on the Mac now includes the ability to edit or undo a recently sent message, mark a message as unread, or even recover accidentally deleted messages.

For more information about what’s new with the operating system, you can learn here.

Will your Mac be compatible with macOS 13 Ventura? Share it with us in the comment section below.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: