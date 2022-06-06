Siri can end FaceTime and phone calls in iOS 16

Siri has always known how to start phone calls and FaceTime sessions. Starting in iOS 16, Siri will finally be able to end those calls too. Here’s how to use the new Siri Call Hangup feature.

Siri Call Hangup

Siri Call Hangup is turned off by default in iOS 16 beta 1, but the feature works when enabled.

  • Open Settings app
  • Tap Siri & Search
  • Tap Siri Call Hangup
  • Set the toggle to on

Now it’s ready to go! Just try “Hey Siri, hang up” during your next FaceTime or phone call. (Note that others on the phone call will hear your voice command.)

Supported Devices

Siri Call Hangup requires iOS 16 and higher. Apple says the feature works on iPhone 11 and later. Older iPhones running iOS 16 can still use Siri Call Hangup with AirPods or Beats headphones that work with Siri.

