tvOS 16 beta 1 with enhanced cross-device connectivity now available to developers

Along with iOS 16 beta 1, macOS Ventura beta 1, and watchOS 9 beta 1, Apple has also just released the first beta of tvOS 16 to developers. This comes right after the opening keynote of WWDC 2022 on Monday.

According to Apple’s website, tvOS 16 also enhances “cross-device connectivity” with more integration between iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch. It also improves multi-user support with separate credentials.

Unfortunately, at this point, it’s unclear what else is new in tvOS 16 since Apple barely mentioned it during the keynote.

Presumably, tvOS 16 also includes some of the features added to iOS 16, such as improved SharePlay integration for third-party apps, redesigned home accessory controls, and support for the new Matter protocol for home automation devices.

Developers can now download the first beta of tvOS 16 via the Apple Developer website. A public beta version will be available next month with the official release expected this fall.

It’s worth noting that tvOS 16 is compatible with Apple TV HD (4th generation) and both Apple TV 4K models (5th and 6th generation).

More about WWDC 2022

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: