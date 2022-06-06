First beta of macOS Ventura now available to developers

Right after the WWDC 2022 opening keynote on Monday, Apple made available the first beta of the newly announced macOS Ventura. The new version of the Mac operating system enhances continuity features between Mac, iPhone and iPad, as well as adding new options throughout the system.

With macOS Ventura, users will receive features that allow them to use their iPhone camera as a Mac webcam, easily transfer calls between an iPhone and Mac, and more. The update also includes new built-in apps like Clock and Weather as well as a completely redesigned System Settings and more privacy and security options.

Apple today previewed macOS Ventura, the latest version of the world’s most advanced desktop operating system, which takes the Mac experience to a whole new level. Stage Manager gives Mac users an all-new way to stay focused on the task in front of them while seamlessly switching between apps and windows. Continuity Camera uses iPhone as the webcam on Mac to do things that were never possible before, and with Handoff coming to FaceTime, users can start a FaceTime call on their iPhone or iPad and fluidly pass it over to their Mac. Mail and Messages come with great new features that make the apps better than ever, while Safari — the world’s fastest browser on Mac — ushers in a passwordless future with passkeys. And with the power and popularity of Apple silicon, and new developer tools in Metal 3, gaming on Mac has never been better.

The first beta of macOS Ventura is now available to developers via the Apple Developer website. A public beta will be available next month, while the official release is expected this fall.

