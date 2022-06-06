Apple releases iOS 16 beta 1 to developers with new personalization options, Messages upgrades, more

After the official announcement at WWDC 2022 today, the first beta of iOS 16 is now available for developers. iOS 16 brings a wide selection of new features, including a more customizable lock screen, new communication features, and much more.

iOS 16 beta 1 now available to download

Apple’s new software version won’t be complete until the fall, at which point it will be released to the general public. Testers should expect performance and stability issues when running the iOS 16 beta on primary devices for the time being. In fact, reports are that iOS 16 beta 1 is buggier than usual.

Once you install the developer profile from Apple’s website, the new release of the iOS 16 will be available to developers via an over-the-air update in the Settings app. As usual, if the update does not immediately appear for download, keep checking as it sometimes takes a few minutes to roll out to all registered developers. The build number for today’s release is 20A5283p.

iOS 16 will be released to public beta users sometime next month, according to Apple. Today’s iOS 16 beta 1 release, however, is only available to developers. We’ll be sure to let you know as soon as iOS 16 is released for public beta testing too.

Here is the list of iPhone models supported by iOS 16:

iPhone 8 and 8 Plus

iPhone X

iPhone XS and XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max

iPhone 12 and 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max

iPhone 13 and 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max

iPhone SE (2nd and 3rd gen)

