watchOS 9 beta 1 now available to developers

After the end of the WWDC 2022 keynote, Apple is now releasing the first beta of watchOS 9. The company’s future operating system for the Apple Watch is now available for developers to test. Here’s what you need to know about this update.

As of now, watchOS 9 beta 1 is only available for developers. In a few weeks, most likely around beta 2 or 3, Apple will also release the public beta version of this upcoming operating system. Today’s build is 20R5287q.

With today’s announcement, watchOS 9 will bring a refined experience for Apple Watch users with improved and also new watch faces, a better workout app with new exercises, and more.

watchOS 9 adds:

Heart Rate Zones, which can be manually created or automatically calculated using personalized health data and can be used to monitor the intensity of a workout;

Four new watch faces;

Sleep tracking, which in watchOS 9 provides even more insights with the introduction of the sleep stage;

Medications app on Apple Watch and iPhone, which helps users manage and track their medications, vitamins, and supplements;

QWERTY keyboard support for French, German, Italian, Japanese, Portuguese (Brazil), and Spanish (Mexico, Spain, and Latin America) on Apple Watch Series 7.

In addition, watchOS 9 will be available for Apple Watch Series 4 users and newer. Despite that, Apple is still selling Apple Watch Series 3.

Over these months, 9to5Mac will make sure to bring everything new with the operating systems. Apple is also seeding iOS 16 beta 1, iPadOS 16 beta 1, macOS 13 Ventura beta 1, and tvOS 16 beta 1 to developers.

If you spot any changes in watchOS 9 or the other betas from Apple today, let us know in the comments below or on Twitter @9to5Mac. Stay tuned for our full hands-on coverage with the releases right here at 9to5Mac if we find anything new.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: