Best WWDC week deals: M1 MacBook Pro $149 off, 12.9-inch iPad Pro $900, Anker gear, more

WWDC week is now underway and all of the best Apple deals are following suit. First up is a fitting $149 discount on Apple’s 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro that is joined by the latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro from $900. Not to mention a new event week Anker iPhone accessory sale from $13. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro sees $149 WWDC deal

Apple is slated to take to the stage in Cupertino later this morning for WWDC, and in the meantime Amazon is delivering one of the best prices to date on its 13-inch M1 MacBook Air 256GB. Dropping down to $1,150 in Silver, this is now $149 off the usual $1,299 price tag and the second-best discount of the year. Not only is this the lowest price in over two months, but stock shortages have made finding this one on store shelves even more difficult, let alone with any savings attached.

While Apple could be releasing a new M2 model today at WWDC if you’re still believing the disproven third-party retailer listings, the latest 13-inch MacBook Pro comes backed by a slim design that packs the power of Apple Silicon alongside 17-hour battery life. That’s alongside a pair of Thunderbolt ports, the Touch Bar and 8GB of RAM as well as 256GB of storage. Dive into our hands-on review for all of the details on the Apple Silicon performance gains.

12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro starts at $900

Amazon is now offering Apple’s latest 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro Wi-Fi 128GB for $900. Down from $1,099, today’s offer not only amounts to $199 in savings, but also delivers a new all-time low at $50 below our previous mention. There are also additional configurations on sale, including cellular models, which are up to $449 off.

Apple’s latest iPad Pro provides the most compelling experience yet from iPadOS with a long list of notable features headlined by a Liquid Retina XDR display with 1,600 nits of peak brightness and ProMotion 120Hz refresh rate. That’s of course alongside an M1 chip to power the experience which is backed by Thunderbolt connectivity, Wi-Fi 6, Apple Pencil support, and Face ID. So if Apple’s newer and less-capable iPadOS device won’t cut it, today’s price cuts make it a little more affordable to step up to the pro side of the lineup. Dive into our hands-on review for a better idea of what to expect.

Anker kicks off WWDC week with new iPhone accessory sale

Anker is kicking off the week today by launching a new WWDC sale via its official Amazon storefront, discounting a selection of charging accessories and more in the process. Shipping is free across the board. Our top pick is the Anker Powerline III Flow USB-C to Lightning Cable for $19.

Down from the usual $22 going rate, you’re looking at one of the very first discounts and a match of the all-time low. Covered in a soft tough silicone, these MFi Lightning cables are some of the more premium offerings on the market. We found as much in our Tested with 9to5Toys review, with the added perk of USB-C connectivity helping ensure you can take advantage of faster charging times. Check other some other highlights from $13.

