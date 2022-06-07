Everything new in the Apple Notes app for iOS 16

The iOS 16 update this fall will bring a whirlwind of new features to the iPhone experience. With the update comes new features to the Apple Notes app, in which you can use across most of your devices. Let’s take a look at what’s coming…

Perhaps the most significant new feature to Apple Notes is the ability to take a Quick Note on your iPhone. This has previously only been done on iPad and Mac but now we can quickly jot down a note using our iPhones. By using the share menu, iPhone users can create a Quick Note in any app. Additionally, users can encrypt their locked notes end-to-end with a their iPhone’s passcode. It’s a great way to keep your notes private from others.

There’s also enhanced smart folders which will automatically organize notes in a Smart Folder with more powerful filters. Notes can be organized in chronological order like Today and Yesterday for easy access. You can choose to filter any or all of the criteria in a Smart Folder or Tag Browser. Rules can also be made for Date Created, Date Modified, Shared, Mentions, Checklists, Attachments, Folder, Pinned Notes, and Locked notes.

If you would like to learn more about the Apple Notes app, check out our guide on how to use it to its full potential:

