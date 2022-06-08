M1 Mac mini sees $129 discount in Wednesday’s best deals, plus Magic Keyboards from $155, more

All of Wednesday’s best deals are now up for grabs and headlined by Apple’s M1 Mac mini at an all-time low of $570. That’s alongside iPad Magic Keyboards from $155 and the first discount on DJI’s new OM 5 smartphone gimbal. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

M1 Mac mini returns to all-time low of $129 off

While the WWDC keynote earlier this week has come and gone with no new M2 Mac mini in sight, Amazon is offering a chance to save on the latest compact macOS desktop in the meantime. Right now, the M1 Mac mini 256GB is now down to $570 with the price dropping at checkout. Normally fetching $699, today’s offer is matching the all-time low set just under a month ago at $129 off.

Bringing Apple’s new M1 chip to the desktop, its latest Mac mini is a great option for those who want a more affordable way to take macOS for a spin. Its compact footprint won’t take up space on your desk, but also lets you plug in a monitor of your choice for fitting in with your workstation’s demands. Its 256GB of internal storage is also backed by 8GB of RAM, as well as a pair of Thunderbolt ports and an HDMI output. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

Apple’s iPad Magic Keyboards see refurb discounts from $155

Woot is now discounting a selection of refurbished iPad keyboard accessories starting at $65 for a limited time. Our top pick is the 12.9-inch Magic Keyboard at $160. Down from the original $349 price tag, this is marking the best price of the year and a rare all around chance to save on the accessory in any condition at $189 off the Amazon listing price. The 11-inch model is also at $155, down from $199.

Designed for the latest iteration of 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro, Magic Keyboard sports a signature floating hinge design and Smart Connector support, as well as the dedicated USB-C charging port and a backlit keyboard and built-in trackpad. It’ll let you take full advantage of your iPad Pro’s power with the ergonomic features. Includes a 90-day warranty. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

DJI’s new OM 5 smartphone gimbal sees first discount

Several retailers are now offering the very first discount on DJI’s new OM 5 Smartphone Gimbal Stabilizer. Now dropping down to $129 direct from DJI, as well as Adorama and Amazon, today’s offer takes $30 off the usual $159 price tag and delivers a new all-time low on the recently-released accessory.

Delivering the brand’s latest take on stabilized smartphone footage, the new DJI OM5 works out of the box with iPhones and Android handsets of all sizes. Its 3-axis gimbal is backed with ActiveTrack 4.0 for following subjects alongside other ways to improve your shots on top of a magnetic mount to easily lock your smartphone in place. Though the biggest improvement this time around is an integrated selfie stick and tripod that makes for an even more capable iPhoneography upgrade. Get a closer look in our launch coverage.

