MacBook Air colors: Concept imagines ‘what could have been’ with more iMac-style design

- Jun. 11th 2022 9:26 am PT

Apple officially unveiled a completely redesigned M2 MacBook Air at WWDC this week. While the new MacBook Air’s design is impressive, it does lack one thing many people were expecting: a range of color options. A new concept from our friend Parker Ortolani imagines the “MacBook Air that could’ve been,” with an array of colors and a two-tone design similar to the iMac.

MacBook Air colors: What could have been?

The new MacBook Air does take cues from the 24-inch iMac with its flat-edged design and smaller bezels around the display. The difference, however, is that the MacBook Air is available in four colors: midnight, starlight, space gray, and silver.

The iMac, on the other hand, is available in an impressive array of seven colors: green, yellow, orange, pink, purple, blue, and silver. When it announced the iMac last year, it explained that the the multiple color options allowed for the iMac to be the “most personal” iMac ever released.

Unfortunately, that philosophy doesn’t extend to the new MacBook Air, despite what some early rumors suggested. Ortolani’s concept this week imagines what the MacBook Air would look like if it took more inspiration from the 24-inch iMac.

The MacBook Air design imagined here features the same color options as the 24-inch iMac. But more than that, it also features the same two-tone design as the iMac. The iMac features a lighter color on the front of the machine and on the stand, while the color on the back is darker and bolder.

This concept imagines a two-tone design where the base of the MacBook Air is a lighter shade of the color, while the upper-half uses a darker shade. Again, just like the 24-inch iMac.

The new MacBook Air design announced by Apple is impressive for a number of reasons, including the impressively thin design and the smaller bezels allowing for a 13.6-inch display. The only thing Apple dropped the ball on is the color options. What do you think? Let us know down in the comments!

