iPad mini 6 now $109 off in Monday’s best deals, Apple Pencil 2 $99, Apple TV 4K, more

Starting off another work week, today’s best deals put iPad mini 6 in the spotlight from $400. Fittingly, we’re also seeing the best price of the year on Apple Pencil 2 at $99 as well as new all-time lows that take $49 off the latest Apple TV 4K. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

iPad mini 6 all-time lows arrive to start the week

Amazon is starting of the week by offering all-time lows on the latest iPad mini 6. Starting with the entry-level Wi-Fi 64GB models from $400, several styles are available. Each one is down from the usual $499 going rate and matching the low set only once before at $99 off. New all-time lows have also rolled out on the 256GB capacity, which now sit at $540, down from $649. That’s $109 in savings and $10 under previous mentions.

Apple’s latest compact iPadOS experience arrives as the new iPad mini 6. It may be the smallest one in the lineup, but still delivers many of the signature features you’d expect like an edge-to-edge 8.3-inch Retina display and Apple Pencil 2 support. Throw in the A15 Bionic chip and Touch ID in the power button to complete the package. I’m a recent convert myself, and have been absolutely loving the compact form-factor. Don’t just take my word for it, as our hands-on review notes just how perfect its size is without sacrificing on performance.

Apple Pencil 2 hits best price of the year at $99

Alongside today’s iPad mini 6 discount, Amazon is also now offering the latest second-generation Apple Pencil for $99. Typically fetching $129 and selling for that for just about all of the year so far, this $30 discount delivers a new 2022 low. Today’s offer is not only $5 under our previous mention from March, but only the third discount of the year.

Compatible with everything from the just-released iPad Air 5 to the Pro models and even Apple’s compact iPad mini, Apple Pencil 2 elevates the experience be it for drawing, taking handwritten notes, or just getting more precise input. Its refreshed design magnetically snaps onto the side of your device for storage and also in order to recharge for a streamlined package.

New all-time lows take $49 off latest Apple TV 4K

Amazon currently offers the latest Apple TV 4K 32GB with Siri Remote for $130. Normally fetching $179, today’s offer is delivering a new all-time low at $49 off while undercutting our previous mention by $20. Those who want to step up the elevated 64GB model can also drop the price by $49, which arrives at the all-time low of $150. The latest Apple TV 4K arrives with a redesigned Siri Remote as one of the main selling points, but there are plenty of other enhancements in store, too.

Powered by the A12 Bionic chip, you’ll be able to enjoy 4K HDR playback with Dolby Vision over the HDMI 2.1 port with Wi-Fi 6 pairing with Ethernet connectivity. There’s of course all of the usual access to all of the popular streaming services, as well as Apple Arcade and Thread smart home support. Not to mention, the new display calibration feature that ensures content looks its best. Get a closer look in our hands-on coverage.

