PSA: Instagram bug repeatedly shows users Stories they have opened before

A weird bug has been affecting Instagram users on Tuesday. More specifically, the Instagram app keeps showing users Stories that they have already opened and watched before. If you’ve been experiencing this on your phone, you’re not alone.

As noted by multiple Instagram users (via The Verge), the social network is forcing users to constantly re-watch old Stories that they have opened before. Typically, Stories you’ve already opened go to the end of the list in the Instagram app. Even if that account shares a new Story, you should only see recent posts.

However, for some unknown reason, the Instagram app is not remembering Stories viewed by users. As a result, it shows the same Story again and again every time someone shares new content. While this is probably a bug, Instagram has yet to acknowledge the issue.

According to a thread on Reddit, some users have been experiencing this bug since Monday. It’s unclear at this point how many users the bug has affected or even if every Instagram user has been experiencing problems with the Stories feature – which lets users share photos and videos that disappear after 24 hours.

On Twitter, more users are complaining about the Instagram Stories bug.

I’ve seen the same five instagram stories all day — Breadboy (@BreadboyUK) June 14, 2022

Were you affected by this bug? Let us know in the comments section below.

