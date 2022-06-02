Instagram wants Reels to stop originating from TikTok with new creator tools and longer clips

Starting today, there are some nice new features coming to Instagram Reels, the TikTok competitor. One of the most important functions being made available is that Reels can last as long as 90 seconds now.

Once again, the update is focused on creators. For example, Instagram Reels is adding a refreshed collection of sound effects “from airhorns to crickets to drums and more.” Alongside these sound effects, there’s a new Import Audio feature to add commentary or background noise from any video that’s at least five seconds long on your camera roll.

Interactive stickers that people already know from Stories are also now available on Reels. The company says they offer “more opportunities to engage with your community.” As of now, these are the three options available:

Poll your audience on what should happen in your next video so they can help shape the storyline themselves; Quiz: Put your audience’s skills to the test (or teach them something new!) with this sticker;

Put your audience’s skills to the test (or teach them something new!) with this sticker; Emoji Slider: Let your audience share how your content makes them feel with a sticker that makes the heart-eye emoji even more powerful.

While TikTok now enables videos with up to 10 minutes, Instagram Reels still aim for short stories. That said, users are able to create videos for up to 90 seconds. The company says creators will “have more time to share more about yourself, film extra behind-the-scenes clips, dig deeper into the nuances of your content or whatever else you want to do with that extra time.”

Last but not least, Instagram recently launched Templates, which allows you to easily create a reel using another one as a template.

