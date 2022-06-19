Trend Micro’s Antivirus for Mac app helps stop malware and block web threats (25% off)

When compared to Windows devices, Macs do suffer less from malware attacks, but it’s better to be safe than sorry. Trend Micro’s Antivirus for Mac app, which blocks web threats, stops malware, and helps safeguard your privacy, while avoiding online scams and frauds, is offering a 25% discount when subscribing to it for a year.

Last year, during the Epic vs. Apple trial, Craig Federighi, one of the company’s most important VPs said the Mac has “a level of malware that we don’t find acceptable.” With that in mind, Trend Micro can help you block viruses, spyware, and other malicious software so you can enjoy your digital life safely.

The Antivirus for Mac app also protects you against the newest types of attacks, including ransomware, which can encrypt your data until you pay off the criminals.

The best part about Trend Micro Antivirus for Mac app is that it offers intuitive settings and clear, easy-to-understand status reports. For example, when you’re browsing online, it will tell which websites could be dangerous to click on, and which aren’t. The same is worth it for Facebook links, phishing emails, and more.

When downloading files from the web or email, it automatically identifies the possible viruses and deletes them for your safety.

Trend Micro also offers a Folder Shield feature that protects files from ransomware by offering encrypted security and lets you know whether someone is trying to access this folder.

With the Maximum Security plan, you can protect up to five devices. Apart from all the features available, it also fixes and optimizes systems, protects and manages passwords, secures mobile devices, keeps children safe online, and even secures privacy on social media.

The Antivirus for Mac plan that offers protection to one Mac is usually $39.95 per year, but Trend Micro is offering a $25% discount, with no code needed. With that, you can protect your Mac against viruses, malware, and more for $29.95/year. You can find this deal on Trend Micro’s website here.

