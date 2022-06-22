iPhone 13 continues to dominate as ‘global best-selling smartphone’ in latest report

Apple continues to lead the “global best-selling smartphone list,” according to new data from Counterpoint Research. According to data for the month of April, Apple took the top four spots and five of the top 10 spots. In total, the “top 10 models captured 21% of the total smartphone market.”

The iPhone 13 remains the best-selling global smartphone, accounting for 5.5% of total smartphone sales for the month of April. The most expensive iPhone model on the market, the iPhone 13 Pro Max, came in as the runner up with 3.4% of the total sales.

The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 12 rounded out Apple’s top four positioning with 1.8% and 1.6% of sales, respectively. Samsung locked in the fifth and sixth laces, while the iPhone SE (2022) secured seventh place.

Counterpoint explains:

The month’s best-sellers list saw an increase in the number of 5G-enabled smartphones, rising to a new high of seven models and up from four in the same month last year. The 5G smartphones on the list represent a third of the total 5G smartphone sales. 5G capability has become a standard offering in flagships and its presence is increasing in lower price bands as well.

For the iPhone specifically, Counterpoint had a few specific details to share:

iPhone 12 sales were driven by increased sales in Japan and India

The iPhone SE 2022 saw triple-digit month-on-month growth, again driven by Japan where it captured 18% of smartphone sales for the month.

The non-Pro iPhone 13 “has maintained a lead every month since launch,” unlike last year’s iPhone 12.

The full report from Counterpoint Research is worth a read and includes some details on the broader smartphone market and other manufacturers.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: