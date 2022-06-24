Apple plans to bargain with Maryland retail store after union vote

Apple intends to bargain with the newly formed labor union at its Maryland retail store, according to Reuters.

Apple Inc will not challenge the results of a vote by workers at its Towson, Maryland, store to join a labor union and intends to participate in the bargaining process in good faith, a person familiar with the company’s plans told Reuters on Friday. Reuters

Union efforts have reached Apple Store locations in New York, Georgia, and around the country. The Maryland retail location became the first store to unionize last Saturday after a 65 to 33 vote was held. President Biden praised the retail workers on Monday, expressing his pride for the workers exercising their right to organize.

The company has discouraged union efforts in part by arguing that it would be less flexible in improving employee benefits if negotiations were a factor.

In May, Apple increased wages for retail workers in a move that was clearly meant to satisfy those in favor of unionizing. Apple similarly issued a wage increase a decade ago after a series of articles by the New York Times brought attention to working conditions.

Future organizing is expected to reach a dozen Apple Stores around the U.S. as the union push continues to spread.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: