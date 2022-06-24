iPad Air 5 now $99 off in Friday’s best deals, plus Apple Watch SE $209 and more

Heading into the weekend, all of today’s best deals are headlined by iPad Air 5 cellular models at $99 off. That’s alongside Apple Watch SE 44mm styles at $209 and Twelve South BookBook V2 leather Apple covers from $63. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

iPad Air 5 cellular models fall to new lows from $650

Amazon is now discounting Apple’s latest iPad Air 5 Wi-Fi + Cellular models from $650 for the 64GB capacity. Normally fetching $749, today’s offer delivers a new all-time low of $99 off while marking only the second discount so far. The 256GB capacity is also $99 off and now sitting at $799.99. And if you’d like to skip the cellular connectivity, Wi-Fi models start at $559.

Apple’s new iPad Air 5 arrives with the same same desktop-class architecture as its other machines thanks to the Neural Engine-backed M1 chip. Its 12MP Ultra Wide front camera packs Center Stage support, and the 10.9-inch display rocks True Tone, P3 wide color support, and an antireflective coating. Staples from last time like Touch ID in the power button and Apple Pencil integration are onboard, as well. Learn more about iPad Air 5 over in our coverage at 9to5Mac.

Apple Watch SE 44mm is as affordable as it gets at $209

Amazon is now offering the Apple Watch SE GPS 44mm for $209. Styled in an aluminum finish with Abyss Blue sport band, today’s offer is $100 off the usual $309 going rate and delivering a new all-time low. This is also $20 under our previous mention, as well.

Even with that more affordable price point, Apple Watch SE delivers many of the same features as the flagship Series 7. You’ll of course still find a bevy of fitness tracking features like exercise tracking and heart rate monitoring, which are backed by a swim-proof design and a Retina OLED display. The one notable omission though is a lack of the blood/oxygen sensor.

Twelve South BookBook V2 leather covers for MacBook and iPad on sale

Amazon is now offering the Twelve South BookBook V2 for MacBook at $63. Normally fetching $90, this is a 30% discount that marks a new all-time low at Amazon. For comparison, our previous mention was sitting at 20%. Compatible with all of the latest 13-inch MacBooks, including the just-released M2 MacBook Pro and previous-generation M1 counterparts, Twelve South’s BookBook V2 cover wraps your device in a genuine leather build. Styled like a vintage book, the case has a zippered design as well as internal pockets for storing chargers and other small accessories. It’ll develop an healthy patina over time, as well.

Nomad’s magnetic Base Station charging hub drops to $84

Nomad is now offerings 9to5 readers an exclusive chance to save on one of its latest Apple-friendly charging stations. After being refreshed last winter with MagSafe support, the new Nomad Base Station Hub is dropping to the best price of the year with our code. Right now for a limited time, the accessory will drop down to $84. Typically selling for $120, today’s offer is marking the best price of the year at 30% off.

Upgraded with built-in magnets, Nomad’s refreshed Base Station Hub provides a home on your nightstand or desk for your entire Apple kit. It can refuel a pair of devices wirelessly with up to 10W speeds, as well as a pair of wired accessories. Sporting a padded leather surface, the Nomad Base Station Hub now packs some built-in magnets to help align your devices on the Qi charging pads. It’s less of your typical MagSafe charging features and more of a guide to help your iPhone find the right spot on the luxurious nightstand companion. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

