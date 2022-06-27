Deals: Apple M1 Pro MacBook Pros $200 off, 11-inch M1 iPad Pro $699, more

Starting off the week, all of today’s best deals are taking $200 off Apple’s 14- and 16-inch m1 Pro MacBook Pros. That’s alongside the best price of the year on 11-inch M1 iPad Pro at $699 and a chance to score the official Apple Watch leather Link band for $85. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

M1 Pro MacBook Pros from $1,799 for 14- and 16-inch models

Amazon is now kicking off the work week today be discounting both of Apple’s latest M1 Pro MacBook Pro models. Leading the way is the larger 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro 512GB for $2,299. Down from the usual $2,499 price tag, you’re looking at the second-best price of the year as well as a match of our previous mention at $200 off.

Apple’s latest flagship MacBook Pro refreshes the popular 16-inch form-factor with a redesign inside and out. The new M1 Pro chip powers the experience and pairs with a 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display backed by ProMotion, 120Hz refresh rates, and 1600 nits of peak brightness. Packed into that new chassis is up to 21-hour battery, as well as a new array of I/O like the return of MagSafe charging, HDMI, three Thunderbolt ports, and more. See why it was our Apple product of the year.

On the smaller side of the M1 Pro feature set, the 14-inch version of Apple’s latest MacBook Pro is also on sale courtesy of Amazon today. Now sitting at $1,799 for the 512GB model, this is also matching the second-best price of the year at $200 off the usual $1,999 going rate. It packs a similar spec sheet as the larger counterpart above, just with the 14-inch Retina display instead to pair with its M1 Pro chip, MagSafe charging, and other notable features.

11-inch M1 iPad Pro hits Amazon low of $699

Amazon currently offers Apple’s latest 11-inch M1 iPad Pro Wi-Fi 128GB for $699. Normally fetching $799, you’re looking at a new 2022 low as well as only the second notable discount of the year. This $100 discount matches the best we’ve seen to date, as well. You can also save up to $199 off higher-end models, all of which are sitting at the best prices of the year.

Whether you opt for one of the more affordable models or end up maxing out the storage, Apple’s latest iPad Pro arrives with an M1 chip that powers the 11-inch Liquid Retina display and Thunderbolt connectivity. That’s on top of Wi-Fi 6, Face ID, and all-day battery life, alongside staples in the iPadOS lineup like Apple Pencil support and more. Ideal for everything from media consumption to digital artistry and other work, the compact iPad Pro delivers plenty of power in a portable package. Get a closer look in our coverage.

Outfit your Apple Watch with an official leather Link band

Amazon now offers the official Apple Watch Leather Link Band starting at $85 for the 41mm Golden Brown style. Normally fetching $99, this is only the third overall price cut to date at $14 off, while marking the lowest we’ve seen since our last mention in February. You can also save on the 44mm model at $90, as well. In either case, you’re looking at one of the more recent additions to Apple’s official stable of Watch bands, not to mention one of its more premium offerings. Comprised of handcrafted Roux Granada leather made in France, this is certainly one of the more premium in-house straps from Apple. Alongside its stylish appearance, the Leather Link band also features a magnetic design that locks in place without having to fuss with a clasp. Head below for more.

Best trade-in deals

