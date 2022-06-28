Apple Watch infringed AliveCor ECG patent, ITC judge rules

Apple’s ongoing battle with AliveCor continues as Apple is found guilty of infringing on patented technology on Apple Watch. AliveCor, a maker of personal electrocardiogram (ECG) technology, claims the tech giant monopolizes the industry among other complaints.

In a press release shared with 9to5Mac, AliveCor announced an administrative law judge from the International Trade Commission (ITC) has issued an initial determination. AliveCor specializes in personal ECG technology, something that the Apple Watch uses in the Series 7 models.

Today’s ruling is a strong validation of our IP and underscores that patents matter and even an influential company like Apple cannot simply violate them to stifle innovation. Since the start, our focus has been on our customers and providing them with strong choices to help monitor their cardiac health, including KardiaBand, the first-ever FDA-cleared ECG device accessory for Apple Watch. Priya Abani, CEO of AliveCor

AliveCor first filed a complaint in April of last year with the ITC alleging Apple of patent infringement. Additionally, in May 2021, AliveCor filed an anti-competition complaint against the tech giant. In the suit, the company also claims Apple “injured competition, reduced consumer choice, and potentially damaged public health.”

The ITC has scheduled its final determination for October 26. If affirmed in full, it may include a limited exclusion order that prohibits importing infringing Apple Watches to the US.

