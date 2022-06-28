Apple schedules Q3 2022 earnings release for July 28

Apple has just announced that it will release its earnings report for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 on Thursday, July 28. As usual, the company will release its Q3 2022 earnings report, then hold a conference call with investors and analysts to provide more detail.

Apple’s Q3 2022 covers the months of April, May, and June. Last quarter, Apple reported $97.3 billion of revenue – an increase of 9% year over year. The company also reported a profit of $25 billion and earnings per share of $1.52. Except for the iPad, which had sales significantly impacted due to supply constraints, all of Apple’s other segments grew compared to last year.

Aside from supply chain issues, there have also been external factors that had an impact on Apple’s sales. When war broke out in Europe, Apple halted its sales in Russia.

The most notable categories in Apple’s fiscal Q2 2022 were Mac products with revenue of $10.43 billion (up 14.3%) and Services with $19.82 billion (up 17.2%). Of course, iPhone remained Apple’s flagship product with a revenue of $50.57 billion last quarter.

Once again, Apple didn’t provide official guidance for Q3 2022 due to uncertainty caused by manufacturing disruptions and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The call will be held at 2:00 p.m. PDT/5:00 p.m. EDT with Apple releasing its full earnings report 30 minutes before that. The call will include a question-and-answer section with Apple CEO Tim Cook and CFO Luca Maestri.

More details about Apple’s fiscal results can be found on the company’s official website.

