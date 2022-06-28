NLRB certifies union election for Apple Store employees in Maryland

The National Labor Relations Board has certified the union election for Apple Store employees in Maryland. This certification comes 10 days after the Towson store became the first Apple retail location in the United States to vote to unionize.

The Coalition of Organized Retail Employees (CORE) has voted to join the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM). However, the group will now be IAM-CORE and allows Apple managers to negotiate a first contract.

The IAM and the new members of IAM-CORE in Towson, Md., look forward to bargaining with Apple and obtaining a strong first contract that makes positive changes for Apple workers and the customers they are proud to serve. IAM-CORE members feel that the opportunity to collectively bargain with Apple will enhance their workplace and continue to advance Apple’s standing as one of the world’s most innovative companies. IAM-CORE continues to organize from coast to coast to bring a greater voice on the job to Apple workers. David Sullivan, Vice President, IAM Eastern Territory General

It’s not just the Apple Store in Maryland.

These efforts aren’t specific to Maryland. Apple Stores worldwide are also now trying to form a union. Retail locations in Kentucky, New York City, Scotland, and previously Atlanta, have begun organizing their unionization efforts. Additionally, it’s expected we’ll see more Apple Stores, specifically in the United States, begin organizing unions as well.

Apple’s negotiations

IAM expects Apple to bargain with a fair contract despite the tech giant’s efforts to combat unionization. Previously, Apple has been accused of union busting, hired infamous anti-union lawyers Littler-Mendelson, and held anti-union “captive-audience meetings.” The company has also tried to negotiate by offering employees increased pay and improved scheduling.

