Deals: iPhone 12/Pro Max refurb discounts from $480, AirPods Pro $130, more

All of Tuesday's best deals are headlined by a pair of 1-day discounts on refurbished iPhone 12/Pro Max handsets. That's alongside AirPods Pro on sale from $130 to go alongside Belkin's annual July 4th sale.

iPhone 12/Pro Max see 1-day discount from $480

Woot is now rolling out a series of Grade A Refurbished iPhone discounts through the end of today. Prime members will lock in free shipping, with a $6 fee applying in any other case – most notably this time around is the unlocked iPhone 12 starting at $480 for the 64GB model in all colorways. Having originally sold for $799, today’s offer is the best we’ve seen to date for the condition and comes within $20 of the lowest price across any refurbished model with $319 in savings.

Even with the new iPhone 13 now available, those who don’t need the latest can take advantage of some notable savings by going with Apple’s previous-generation handset. Sporting a classic squared-off design, the iPhone 12 arrives with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, 5G connectivity, and A14 Bionic processor. Plus, around back you’re looking at a dual camera array capable of taking of the best photos from a smartphone on the market. Includes a 90-day warranty. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

AirPods Pro with ANC, Spatial Audio, and Hey Siri on sale

Today only, Woot is offering a pair of Grade A Refurbished Apple AirPods Pro for $130. Originally fetching $249, today’s offer is one of the best prices to date overall for a model in this condition as well as a new 2022 low. Those who prefer going with a new condition pair can score the updated MagSafe case model for $175 at Amazon, also down from $249.

Whether you’re scoring the MagSafe charging tech or not, Apple’s AirPods Pro in either case pack industry-leading active noise cancellation that pairs with a companion transparency mode, Spatial Audio support, and Hey Siri. Alongside a total of 24 hours of playback thanks to the charging case, you’ll find support for both Qi and Lightning when its time to refuel. Includes a 90-day warranty.

Belkin’s annual July 4th sale now live

Belkin is starting off the new week today by launching its latest sale in honor of Independence Day. This time around, the discounts will score you 15% in savings off a selection of its latest chargers and earbuds. Shipping is free in orders over $50. Applying to everything you’ll find on this landing page, a highlight from today’s sale falls to the new Boost Charge Pro 3-in-1 MagSafe Charging Pad at $127. Down from $150, this is a new all-time low at $8 under our previous mention while marking one of the first overall discounts so far. Head below for all of the details and our other top picks from the Belkin July 4th sale.

As the latest 3-in-1 charging station from Belkin, this new MagSafe offering arrives with a main 15W magnetic pad in the center that is geared towards refueling your iPhone 12 or 13 series handset. Off to the right of the flat unit is a secondary 5W Qi pad which is ideal for AirPods and other earbuds, with an integrated Apple Watch charging puck on the end to complete the package. You can get a better idea of what to expect in our hands-on review.

