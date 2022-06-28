iPhone at 15: Apple execs from past and present reflect on breakthrough product

On June 29 of 2022, the original iPhone turns 15. On this day, a decade and a half ago, Apple started selling its first smartphone in the US. To celebrate this mark in the industry, tech, and society, The Wall Street Journal published a 20-minute long video showing how Apple transformed an entire generation with the iPhone.

On June 29, 2007, the first iPhone went on sale. On that same day, a boy named Noah Schmick was born. Over the next 15 years, the iPhone grew… and so did Noah. Through interviews with current and former Apple executives, WSJ’s Joanna Stern traces how Apple’s invention matured and changed all of us—perhaps the youngest generation most of all.

As always, WSJ‘s Joanna Stern is more than just talking about the innovative camera, processor, and software features available on the iPhone generation after generation in these past 15 years. The journalist compares the availability of this product with a 15-year-old teenager, Noah Schmick, who was born on the same day Apple made the iPhone available – which means he has never lived a day without an iPhone in the world.

While the full video is totally worth watching, Stern brings interesting tidbits thanks to her interviews with former and present Apple execs, including Greg Joswiak, Apple’s Senior VP of Worldwide Marketing at the Apple Park. “It was amazing. It still gives me a little kind of goosebumps, because it was history,” he says while remembering the original iPhone launch.

Jos weighs in on the creation of the App Store, the importance of Screen Time, and even the early days when Apple sued Samsung time and time again due to patent infringements. Here are two of the best quotes from the executive.

“They were annoying,” says Jos talking about Samsung and Android in the early days. “And they were annoying because, as you know, they ripped off our technology. They took the innovations we had created and created a poor copy of it and just put a bigger screen around it. We were not too pleased.” “We’ve created an incredible tool to help people with how they learn, to help people how they work, communicate (…) But at the same time, we want to help people with the fact that there’s moderation needed. We don’t make our money off engagement. There’s no like more you use your iPhone, the more money we make. That isn’t the way it works. We just want you to have a nice experience.”

Joanna Stern also interviews Phillip Shoemaker, who was responsible for the App Store Review process, and Justin Santamaria, who helped bring FaceTime to the iPhone.

While the video isn’t available on YouTube yet, you can find it here on the Wall Street Journal‘s page.

What to expect from the iPhone’s 15-year anniversary?

When iPhone turned a decade old, Apple introduced the new iPhone X with a revamped design, Face ID unlock, and OLED screen. Now, five years later, the company is expected to introduce four new models of the iPhone 14 series – with a redesign for the Pro model. Apple is improving is said to be improving its processor, cameras, and screen technologies like never before – but not XV product name is expected.

What was your first iPhone, which one do you have now? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

