Readdle PDF Expert brings redesign and dark mode to Mac, iPhone, and iPad

Readdle is out with a major update for its popular PDF Expert app on Mac, iPhone, and iPad. The latest release comes with an all-new design, dark mode for Mac, Smart OCR, Smart Enhance for scans, and more.

Readdle announced the release in a blog post today:

“PDF Expert gets its biggest redesign in years and becomes more effortless and easier to use. We’ve reimagined that simple and minimalist layout you know and love, bringing a clean modern look & feel. You’ll find beautiful new icons for PDF tools, a taller toolbar that makes all the features easier to find, fresh color enhancements, and more.”

Along with those changes, PDF Expert now has system-wide support for dark mode on Mac.

Core features of PDF Expert already include:

Highlight text, write in the margins, add stamps and pop-up notes

Merge PDFs

Edit text, images, and links in PDFs

Fill out forms

Sign documents

Redact sensitive data

Reorder, rotate, and extract pages

And more additions with the new update include Smart OCR, Smart Enhance for scans, and the ability to convert to Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, TXT, JPG, and PNG files.

“The OCR technology in PDF Expert is powered by the Apple Vision framework, providing the fastest experience on macOS. PDF Expert uses machine learning to recognize the fonts in your document and make each word selectable.

Here’s how to use OCR in PDF Expert.”

Also in the Scan and OCR tab in PDF Expert are the new Smart Enhance features for scans

Enhance scans with color filters and remove distortion

with color filters and remove distortion Set the page size for convenient printing or adding more space for notes

for convenient printing or adding more space for notes Split pages – automatically split double-page scans into separate pages

– automatically split double-page scans into separate pages Crop pages to remove undesired margins and focus on the content

to remove undesired margins and focus on the content Clear margins – fill page margins with color to get more space for notes and a better printing experience

Finally, Readdle has updated the purchase options for PDF Expert. There’s a single subscription for access to the Mac, iPhone, and iPad apps priced at $79.99/year. And there’s also a lifetime license for Mac only at $139.99.

Readdle also offers discounted pricing for existing customers who want to upgrade to the new version as well as students and teachers.

PDF Expert offers a free 7-day trial to test out the new update.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: