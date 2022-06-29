Apple Card offers double cash back at select retailers until July 31

Do you foresee any online shopping sprees in your future? If you own an Apple Card, you may want to check the latest deal before it ends. Apple Card users can enjoy double daily cash back at select retailers (and select items) from now until the end of July.

What would originally be 2% cash back is now 4%. When shopping online or in the app at Ray-Ban, Fandango, Crocs, Petco, Yeti, Hotel Tonight, J. Crew, and Stub Hub, customers will earn extra. However, it’s important to read the fine details first as the bonus isn’t available on everything.

Offer valid on qualifying purchases directly at participating merchants (stubhub.com, jcrew.com yeti.com, crocs.com petco.com ray-ban.com, hoteltonight.com, fandango.com) up to a cumulative maximum spend total of $3000 per person when using Apple Card with Apple Pay online or in app (where available) from June 28, 2022, to July 31, 2022. Excludes purchase of gift cards at StubHub, J.Crew, Fandango, Crocs, and Petco. Product shipments from Yeti are limited to the 50 U.S. states and D.C. New Apple Card accounts subject to credit approval. An Apple Cash card is required to use Daily Cash, except if you do not have an Apple Cash card, in which case you can only apply your Daily Cash as a credit on your statement balance. The Apple Cash card is issued by Green Dot Bank, Member FDIC. See apple.com/apple-pay for more information. Daily Cash is earned on purchases after the transaction posts to your account. Actual posting times vary by merchant. Daily Cash is subject to exclusions, and additional details apply. See the Apple Card Customer Agreement for more details.

Daily cash back from the Apple Card really is daily; users receive their payouts the next day in their Apple Wallet. While it runs like a debit card, users can pay with Apple Cash wherever Apple Pay is accepted. Additionally, it’s noted that a merchant’s offer may change at any time. Again, the offer lasts until July 31. Happy shopping!

