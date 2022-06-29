The iPhone X celebrated 10 years of the iPhone – what does Apple have planned for 15 years?

Five years ago, Apple introduced the iPhone X. With a new design, powerful chip, new gestures, and a new unlock method, the Face ID, the Cupertino company paid a well-deserved tribute to the original iPhone, at the time, released ten years ago. Who would’ve thought that this innovative iPhone would be the oldest model to support iOS 16? For this 15-year anniversary, what does Apple have planned for its users?

Will there be an iPhone XV?

To be honest, I truly think it would be amazing if Apple announced the iPhone XV later this year – but it’s almost impossible for this to happen. As of now, rumors point out four new iPhone models, which will likely be called “14.”

For the 15-year anniversary of the iPhone, the iPhone 14, 14 Max, 14 Pro, and 14 Pro Max are the possible names for this new generation. And although the name will change for this decade and a half anniversary compared to what Apple introduced five years ago, there are a few things in common between these releases.

For example, minutes before introducing the iPhone X, Apple announced the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, which brought the refinement of phones we already knew: the iPhone 6/6S/7. This time, the iPhone 14 is rumored to bring boring features, pretty much because rumors point out it will be very similar to the iPhone 13.

Rumors suggest the baseline iPhone 14 will feature the A15 Bionic chip, slightly improved camera modules, and the same design with the notch we have all known for the past five years. The difference here is that Apple will once again bring a bigger version of the regular phone, which will likely be called the iPhone 14 Max, with a 6.7-inch display.

But just like Apple saved the new features for the iPhone X, the company will do the same with the iPhone 14 Pro for the 15-year anniversary

iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max will be Apple’s old to 15-year original iPhone

With the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, Apple will finally update the design introduced with the iPhone X. With a new hole-punch + pill cutout, the front of the smartphone will look like a lay-down, lowercase “i.”

In addition, Apple will boost this smartphone with the A16 chip. Although it’s expected to use the same 5 nm technology, the company will likely be able to make its CPU, GPU, and Neural Engine faster, as well as revamp both the front-facing camera and main cameras on the back.

There are rumors pointing out even a purple iPhone 14 Pro, which could be the newest color after the Sierra Blue for this generation. You can find more about this iPhone that will mark 15 years of the original model here.

Wrap up

Although the name won’t matter for Apple on the 15th anniversary of the original iPhone, there’s a lot rumored to be introduced with the iPhone 14 series. In addition, Apple is also readying three new Apple Watches, new AirPods Pro, iPad Pro, and even planning to enter a new segment with Mixed Reality headset and an AR device.

Are you excited about the next iPhone? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

