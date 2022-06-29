PSA: TweetDeck for Mac will no longer be available after July 1

TweetDeck is a powerful Twitter account manager that lets users explore the social network with specific features for more advanced users such as multiple columns to keep an eye on a specific account or keyword. Unfortunately, Twitter confirmed earlier this month that TweetDeck will no longer be available for Mac users.

Twitter has added a blue banner to the top of TweetDeck for Mac that basically confirms that the app will be shut down on July 1, 2022. There are no details about why the Mac app will be discontinued, but Twitter now recommends Mac users access the platform through its website.

For those unfamiliar, TweetDeck was released in 2008 by developer Iain Dodsworth as an independent Twitter client. In 2009, Dodsworth created an iPhone version of TweetDeck that became quite popular in the App Store. In 2011, Twitter officially acquired TweetDeck and relaunched the app under its own brand.

Last year, TweetDeck was completely redesigned with a new interface based on the current Twitter website. The new version includes an “Explore” tab with trending topics, as well as support for polls and GIFs. According to some rumors, Twitter has been considering making TweetDeck exclusive to Twitter Blue subscribers, which currently costs $2.99 per month.

Alternatives to TweetDeck for Mac

Mac users who rely on TweetDeck will have to look for some other alternative to replace the platform. As we previously reported, one of the options is to use Google Chrome to create a TweetDeck web app on your computer. Of course, this is not as seamless as having a native app installed.

Were you a heavy user of TweetDeck? Let us know in the comments section below.

