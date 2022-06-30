Award-winning Pok Pok iOS app for kids gets ‘Marble Machine’ in newest update

Following the launch of great new additions this year like a music Sequencer, Shops toy, and much more, Pok Pok Playroom for kids has received another major update today. Marble Machine is now available which offers fun open-ended play while encouraging growth with imagination, planning, problem solving, cause and effect, number sense, and much more.

In just over one year since launching, Pok Pok Playroom has won an Apple Design Award, Editors’ Choice Award, and shipped eight impressive major updates.

Today’s update is the launch of the all-new “Marble Machine.” Here’s how Pok Pok describes the new toy:

Explore a STEM-inspired Marble Machine with countless switches, tubes, gears, and mechanisms

Experiment with gravity and physics within a big interconnected kinetic system

A hand recorded soundscape filled with different materials and textures

Unique contraptions offer a variety of ways to play and interact

Our endlessly looping design will have kids coming back time and time again as they discover new ways to play and learn A wide range of complexity allows for fun at all ages

Pok Pok Playroom is available from the App Store with a free 14-day trial.

If you have young kids and haven’t checked out Pok Pok Playroom yet, here’s what found after testing it with my four-year-old:

“I think Pok Pok is a must-have app for kids that’s beautiful, fun, engaging, and develops the skills and experience that are crucial for our kids – creativity, the joy of learning, and a growth mindset.”

