Award-winning Pok Pok iOS app for kids gets 'Marble Machine' in newest update

Michael Potuck

Jun. 30th 2022 6:00 am PT

Pok Pok Playroom Marble Machine
0

Following the launch of great new additions this year like a music Sequencer, Shops toy, and much more, Pok Pok Playroom for kids has received another major update today. Marble Machine is now available which offers fun open-ended play while encouraging growth with imagination, planning, problem solving, cause and effect, number sense, and much more.

In just over one year since launching, Pok Pok Playroom has won an Apple Design Award, Editors’ Choice Award, and shipped eight impressive major updates

Today’s update is the launch of the all-new “Marble Machine.” Here’s how Pok Pok describes the new toy:

  • Explore a STEM-inspired Marble Machine with countless switches, tubes, gears, and mechanisms
  • Experiment with gravity and physics within a big interconnected kinetic system
  • A hand recorded soundscape filled with different materials and textures
  • Unique contraptions offer a variety of ways to play and interact
  • Our endlessly looping design will have kids coming back time and time again as they discover new ways to play and learn A wide range of complexity allows for fun at all ages

Pok Pok Playroom is available from the App Store with a free 14-day trial.

If you have young kids and haven’t checked out Pok Pok Playroom yet, here’s what found after testing it with my four-year-old:

“I think Pok Pok is a must-have app for kids that’s beautiful, fun, engaging, and develops the skills and experience that are crucial for our kids – creativity, the joy of learning, and a growth mindset.”

Michael Potuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

