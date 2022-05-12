Pok Pok Playroom iOS app for kids launches ‘Shops’ toy for imaginative storytelling fun

After launching a slick music sequencer back in March and Earth Day content in April, Pok Pok Playroom has received another update that adds a brand new toy. “Shops” is now available which offers fun open-ended play while encouraging growth with storytelling, imagination, planning, cause and effect, number sense, and much more.

In just one year since it launched, Pok Pok Playroom has won an Apple Design Award, Editors’ Choice Award, and shipped seven impressive major updates.

Today’s release sees the launch of the all-new “Shops” toy that lets kids “explore an assortment of unique stores, people, and opportunities for learning.”

Here’s how Pok Pok describes Shops:

Each store is handcrafted with endless opportunities for unique play and storytelling

Care for cats, dogs, and other animals in the pet shop

Explore self-expression with custom clothing and accessories in the boutique

Plant, grow, and decorate with a variety of plants and flowers in the plant shop

Buy, wrap, and deliver gift packages throughout the community

Play pretend with a diverse cast of children and adults

Pok Pok Playroom is available from the App Store with a free 14-day trial.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: