How to watch Black Bird on Apple TV+

Apple today debuts a critically acclaimed true crime miniseries Black Bird. The TV show stars Taron Egerton, Paul Walter-Hauser, Greg Kinnear and Ray Liotta, and is available exclusively through Apple TV+. Black Bird is based off real events, first depicted in the autobiographical book In With the Devil.

Black Bird follows the life of prison inmate Jimmy Keene, who is a convicted drug dealer. He is currently serving years behind bars, but the FBI come to him with a proposed deal: freedom from prison if you can get a confession out of a suspected serial killer.

The serial killer, Larry Hall, was currently serving a sentence for one murder, but authorities believed he had committed at least fourteen murders against women. Hall’s judgement was also under review and risked being appealed. A confession would solidify the case against him and give closure to the family of the missing women.

In the series, the role of Keene is portrayed by Taron Egerton. Hall is played by Paul Walter-Hauser, complete with his eery high-pitched voice. Ray Liotta plays Keene’s father, in his last television role before his death.

Black Bird has already received strong critical acclaim, offering exciting twists on the standard true crime format. The first two episodes of Black Bird are being released on Friday, July 8. The remainder of the six-part limited series will roll out weekly, with the final episode arriving on August 5.

How to watch Black Bird

Black Bird is an Apple Original series and is therefore exclusive to Apple’s streaming service. You can sign up here using your Apple ID, if you do not already have an Apple TV+ account.

Then, open the Apple TV app on your device and navigate to the Apple TV+ Originals tab to find Black Bird and start watching. The Apple TV app is available on iPhone, Mac, iPad, Apple TV set-top box, PlayStation & Xbox games consoles, many smart TV models, Amazon Fire Stick, Roku sticks, Comcast Xfinity cable box and more.

Apple TV+ includes a growing catalog of TV shows and movies, included with your $4.99/mo subscription. Upcoming releases include the third season of trying, new psychological thriller Surface, and Apple’s first animated feature film Luck. Check out the complete library here.

