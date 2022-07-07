Netflix adds Spatial Audio support to some shows, here are the compatible Apple devices

Netflix is announcing today that it’s bringing Spatial Audio support to some shows. With that, the company joins Apple TV+ and other streaming services that already bring this immersive audio experience to life. Here are some of the shows and the Apple devices compatible with Netflix’s Spatial Audio feature.

According to a blog post, Netflix is partnering with Sennheiser to bring this new experience to its customers. The publication says shows like The Adam Project and Stranger Things 4 now support Spatial Audio.

Often, the subtlety of sound goes unnoticed, but it can have a profound impact on the atmosphere of a scene and fundamentally change the audience’s response. Some of the most iconic moments in TV and film are defined by the immersive moments they create through sound. Without its excellent sound design, would the final fight scene in The Adam Project be as electric? Would Eddie Munson’s epic guitar scene in Stranger Things 4 bring the ǝpᴉsdn uʍop to life the same way?

Netflix says Spatial Audio technology “helps to translate the cinematic experience of immersive audio to any stereo, so the work creators do to bring you into the story happens no matter what device you use to watch Netflix.” To discover the shows that currently support this feature, users just need to type “spatial audio” into the search bar. This function joins 4K, HDR, Dolby Atmos, and Netflix Calibrated Mode.

Here are the Apple devices that support Netflix’s Spatial Audio feature

Spatial Audio is a known term for Apple users, as the company introduced support for this feature with Apple Music last year, while also adding it to Apple TV+ – as pretty much all content available in the streaming service offers Dolby Atmos support with Spatial Audio.

Now, if you want to take advantage of Spatial Audio on Netflix, here’s what your device should be and which AirPods can use:

To experience spatial audio on Apple devices you need the streaming quality set to High or Auto, and:

Compatible Apple devices:

iPhone 7 and later using iOS 15.1 or above

iPad Air 3rd generation and later using iPadOS 15.1 or above

iPad mini 5th generation and later using iPadOS 15.1 or above

iPad Pro 3rd generation and later using iPadOS 15.1 or above

Apple TV 4K and later using tvOS 15 or above

Compatible Apple headphones

