Reddit announces limited edition blockchain-backed avatars for its users.

Reddit on Thursday announced new limited-edition blockchain-backed avatars for its users. These avatars, which will be available for purchase through the Reddit Avatar Builder, were created in partnership with multiple artists and give purchasers full rights to use the artwork.

For those unfamiliar, Reddit launched its own Avatar Builder back in 2020 to let users easily create and customize their own personal avatar on the platform. Reddit is now taking this feature to the next level with collectible avatars that are based on blockchain technology, which means that each image has a unique license that is given to the person who bought it.

As detailed by the platform, these limited-edition avatars will be available for purchase online and the artists will be paid for each avatar sold. Although the images are blockchain-backed, the social network notes that users don’t need cryptocurrencies to buy the new avatars – and they won’t go up for auction. Instead, each avatar will have a fixed price and can be purchased with traditional currencies.

Seeing avatars take off got us thinking – what would happen if we gave artists on Reddit license to make any style of avatar they wanted? And what if we could help these artists showcase their art to the entire Reddit community and make it easy for them to earn money for their work? Our new Collectible Avatars storefront does just that.

Reddit’s Collectible Avatars are stored on Polygon, an Ethereum-compatible blockchain platform. Reddit says it chose Polygon due to its “low cost transactions and sustainability commitments.”

The new avatars are now being rolled out to a limited number of users who join the r/CollectibleAvatars community. In the coming weeks, every Reddit user will be able to purchase a Collectible Avatar. You can find more details about the new Collectible Avatars in this Reddit blog post.

More about Reddit:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: