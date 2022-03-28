Reddit is bringing back r/Place for April Fools’ Day – here’s how to participate

After years of users asking for the return of r/Place, Reddit announces today that this popular April Fools’ Day experience is coming back, of course, on April 1.

If you don’t recall – or whether this is your first April Fools’ Day on Reddit – this TLDR: r/place is a communal 1,000 x 1,000-pixel canvas where logged-in Redditors can place a tile or pixel of their color choice once every five minutes by tapping or clicking anywhere on the canvas.

Reddit first ran r/place in 2017, and more than 1 million users placed approximately 16 million tiles on a blank communal digital canvas creating a collective digital art piece.

To participate in this latest edition of Reddit’s April Fools’ Day, Redditors can tap or click on the new widget icon with the letter “P” at the top of the home feed, or open their community drawer in their app and tap on it starting April 1 at 6 a.m. PT.

Once people navigate to r/place, they’ll see a communal 1,000 x 1,000-tile canvas where (logged in) Redditors can place a tile or pixel of their color choice (once every five minutes by tapping or clicking anywhere on the canvas). People who are logged out of Reddit can view the canvas unfolding in real time, but can’t place a tile.

This experience will be available for 87 hours, ending on April 4 at 9 p.m. PT.

“We learned from the original experiment that people online are naturally collaborative, that redditors are more creative than we are, and that Reddit is a place where great things blossom,” said Alex Le, EVP Strategy and Special Projects at Reddit. “April Fools’ Day on Reddit has a history of inspiring how we build new features on the platform. From Robin inspiring our real-time chat product to Circle of Trust inspiring real-time comment and upvote counts, April Fools’ Day provides Reddit a period to test infrastructure at a grand scale and try things that are new and off the wall. We look forward to seeing what collaboration happens on r/place this year and learning how we can better our platform.”

Are you excited to experience r/place during April Fools’ Day? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

