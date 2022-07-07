Tim Cook honors Steve Jobs as he officially receives posthumous Presidential Medal of Freedom

Steve Jobs and other 16 people were awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom this Thursday. Last week, the Biden Administration has announced the recipients of the Presidential Medal of Freedom for this year, which included late Apple CEO and Cofounder Steve Jobs.

The award was posthumously presented to Steve Jobs. Apple’s current CEO Tim Cook wrote a tweet about Jobs getting the award.

Today, Steve was awarded the Medal of Freedom, America’s highest civilian honor. He was a visionary who challenged us to see the world not for what it is, but for what it could be. We cherish his memory and we’ll continue building on his legacy.

The Presidential Medal of Freedom is the US’s highest civilian honor, “presented to individuals who have made exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values, or security of the United States, world peace, or other significant societal, public, or private endeavors,” said the Biden Administration in a press release.

The posthumous Presidential Medal of Freedom was awarded to Steve Jobs for his role in changing the way the world communicates, as well as for “transforming the computer, music, film and wireless industries.” The announcement from President Biden explained:

Steve Jobs (d. 2011) was the co-founder, chief executive, and chair of Apple, Inc., CEO of Pixar and held a leading role at the Walt Disney Company. His vision, imagination and creativity led to inventions that have, and continue to, change the way the world communicates, as well as transforming the computer, music, film and wireless industries.

Jobs passed away on October 5, 2011, after a battle with pancreatic cancer. A posthumous Medal of Freedom is rare but not unheard of. This year, other posthumous recipients included John McCain and Richard Trumka.

You can find the full list of the Presidential Medal of Freedom recipients on the White House website.

