Twitter Co-tweet feature in testing – lets two people tweet as one

A Twitter Co-tweet feature is being tested, letting two people co-author a tweet. The tweet appears with both names, and is added to both timelines.

You can invite literally any Twitter user to co-tweet with you, but they of course have to accept the invitation …

Developer Alessandro Paluzzi and social media consultant Matt Navara spotted the feature.

If someone invites you to co-tweet with them, you get the invitation in your feed, which shows the text of the proposed tweet, and a notification:

You have been invited to collaborate with <Username> Accept/Decline

You also get a link in your DMs.

You’ve been invited to tweet together with a CoTweet!

From examples posted, it appears that Twitter is experimenting with different wordings, and also branding the feature with and without hyphenation: CoTweet (yuk!) and Co-Tweet.

Here’s what a co-tweet looks like:

Interestingly, although co-tweets display correctly on the web, in the iOS Twitter app only the first author is shown. The same is true of WordPress embeds:

This is a CoTweet from me and Emma — Kelly Vaughn (@kvlly) July 7, 2022

Click here to view the original.

Engineering manager Kelly Vaughn shared a screengrab, where you choose who to invite as your co-tweeter.

Commenters seem split between viewing it as a cool feature, and wondering what it’s for – where do you stand? Let us know in the comments.

Main screengrabs shared by Matt Navarra

