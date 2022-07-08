Fate of Apple and Sunday Ticket to be determined by fall, says NFL commissioner

A decision on a new streaming service for the National Football League’s Sunday Ticket is coming sooner rather than later. The NFL’s commissioner said in an interview that a decision will be made by fall, just in time for the new season. Could Apple seal the deal as the exclusive streaming service for the NFL Sunday Ticket?

I clearly believe we’ll be moving to a streaming service. I think that’s best for consumers at this stage. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell

According to CNBC, Amazon, Apple, and Disney have all placed bids to be the exclusive streaming service for the NFL’s Sunday Ticket. DirecTV currently has rights to the NFL Sunday Ticket but is not renewing after the 2022-2023 season.

Sunday Ticket is the only way fans can watch live NFL Sunday afternoon games outside of what’s broadcast in their local markets on CBS and FOX. DirecTV paid $1.5 billion for annual rights. The NFL now wants more than $2 billion a year, CNBC reported.

The commissioner also confirmed that the league is launching its own streaming service, NFL+, this month. While we don’t have details yet, it’s still in the early stage and is expected to evolve over time.

Apple’s already in the sports game

Apple has already dived into the sports realm with its Major League Baseball Friday Night games on Apple TV+. The service also recently announced its exclusive streaming deal for Major League Soccer games; however, that requires a separate subscription to view. Apple’s MLS subscription service will begin in 2023 and run until 2032.

