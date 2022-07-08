Carrot Weather update brings new widget design, improved maps, fresh secret locations, more

Carrot Weather has launched a new update today. The release brings a new Daily widget design, updated server-side maps, new secret locations, and a range of bug fixes.

Carrot Weather got its major 5.7 update in June with a new layout style grouping weather forecasts into easily consumable cards, a handy dual-pane radar option to compare map views, enhanced storm tracking features, new secret locations, and more.

Now the popular weather app is gaining a few more features, new secret locations, and lots of bug squashing with version 5.7.1 available today.

The main new feature is a fresh Daily widget chart design:

Other changes include improved customization for the Today section, 2 new secret locations, high scores syncing between devices, improved detail on server-rendered maps, and much more.

Carrot Weather is available on the App Store as a free download for iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch. Premium, Ultra, and Family subscriptions are available as in-app purchases to unlock all of the app’s features.

Carrot Weather 5.7.1 full release notes:

Widget

The Daily widget now displays as a chart if the first data point slot is set to something other than “none”.

Added wind gusts data point option for the Daily widget.

Customization

Added option to show the date in the Daily section (available for every style except vertical chart).

Added “plain” and “chart” styles for the Today section.

Fun Stuff

Added 2 new secret locations.

New secret locations now become available at midnight instead of 24 hours after completing the last one.

High scores now sync between devices. Additionally, data downloaded from widgets will now count towards your high scores.

Broken forecast streaks will now be restored automatically if you check into the app for another 7 straight days.

Miscellaneous

Improved level of detail on server-rendered maps (used in map section on Weather tab, Home Screen widget, and Apple Watch app).

Improved timeliness of Home Screen widget and Apple Watch temperature updates.

Improved error messages throughout the app.

Improved colors when high contrast mode is enabled.

Bug Fixes

Customization Issues

Fixed themes being unselectable in some cases.

Fixed theme changes not updating card background colors when using the Card layout style.

Fixed Weather tab getting scrolled to the very bottom on some devices using the Card layout after refreshing data.

Fixed inline hourly details in the Current Observations section being misaligned when using the Card layout.

Fixed Daily horizontal stack not being inset correctly when using the Card style.

Fixed summaries going missing from Title + Summary headers when automatically switching between smart layouts.

Fixed Card layout not scrolling to top when performing a data source quick switch.

Fixed some rendering issues in the Layout Gallery.

Weather Maps

Fixed not being able to move the map around when the sidebar is hidden on iPad.

Fixed storm cell time labels rendering upside down if the cell is moving towards the south.

Fixed storm cell path rendering issue.

Fixed map markers that are near UI not moving the map to prevent the marker callout from appearing behind the UI.

Fixed radar layer sometimes disappearing after an automatic change between light and dark modes.

Fixed crash with storm cells when viewing individual radar stations.

Fixed crash on iPad when opening storm cell details.

Fixed crash with alerts screen when certain rarely-used alerts are currently active.

Miscellaneous Issues

Fixed weather alerts not appearing in some cases if the user is right near the border of a county.

Fixed lightning strike notifications using the wrong distance units for some users.

Fixed several areas in the app where moon phase icons were not flipped in locations south of the equator.

Fixed crash when searching for a new location.

Fixed crash when editing locations.

