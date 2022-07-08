New iPhone 14 case leaks support rumors of a Plus model

As we’re only a couple months away from a release of the iPhone 14, a new leak shows that rumors of Apple adding a Plus model to the lineup could be true. If this comes to fruition, Apple’s next lineup could include the iPhone 14, Pro, Plus, and Pro Max.

In an image tweeted by DuanRui, we see four different cases for the upcoming lineup. DuanRui found the image of the cases from a posting on Weibo. By viewing the image, you can see that the iPhone 14 Plus will be a larger-sized non-Pro device.

The camera bumps look very similar to the 13 lineup – however, the Weibo user suggests the distance between the lenses is slightly larger. With that said, the iPhone 13 cases will likely not fit the new devices.

Previous sightings

Just last month we saw iPhone 14 dummy units showcasing a similar design to last year’s iPhone 13 units. While the back of the iPhone should look familiar, it’s heavily rumored that Apple will ditch the notch on the device’s screen. It’s likely the lineup will feature a hole punch and pill-shaped cutout instead of the controversial notch.

This leaked image also concludes that Apple has retired the iPhone mini this year. Beloved by some, the iPhone 12 mini and 13 mini hold great power in their small stature; perfect for users who want a pocket-sized device.

Do you plan on upgrading this year? What do you think of the upcoming lineup? Let us know in the comments.

