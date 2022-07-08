TikTok blackout challenge said to be responsible for the deaths of seven children

An insane TikTok blackout challenge has been responsible for the deaths of seven children, according to a horrific new report today …

TikTok is well known for video “challenges,” where one user will post a video and call on others to do the same thing. Most of these are benign – like dance moves – but some are less so. The so-called “blackout challenge,” incredibly, called on users to strangle themselves until they pass out.

The Verge reports that at least seven children died while attempting it.

TikTok is facing multiple lawsuits from parents who say their children died of strangulation attempting the “blackout challenge,” after the app showed them videos of other people trying it. One suit filed against the company in June alleges that at least seven specific children died last year while attempting the challenge, which the complaint says “encourages users to choke themselves with belts, purse strings, or anything similar until passing out.” All the children who reportedly died were under 15 years old […] The most recent lawsuit was filed by the parents of eight-year-old Lalani Walton, and nine-year-old Arriani Arroyo. However, it cites several other children that also died after attempting the challenge as evidence that TikTok was aware of the problem.

The lawsuit lists five other cases:

A 10-year-old in Italy who reportedly died in January 2021

A 12-year-old in Colorado who reportedly died in March 2021

A 14-year-old in Australia who reportedly died in June 2021

A 12-year-old in Oklahoma who reportedly died in July 2021

A 10-year-old in Pennsylvania who reportedly died in December 2021

TikTok issued a statement saying that it has blocked searches for the term, redirecting them to a page reading:

Your safety matters. Some online challenges can be dangerous, disturbing, or even fabricated. Learn how to recognize harmful challenges so you can protect your health and well-being.

A button then links to more information.

However, the lawsuit alleges that TikTok has not taken down the videos, and that they are still appearing in the feeds of children using the app. It says:

[TikTok has a] duty to monitor the videos and challenges shared, posted, and / or circulated on its app and platform to ensure that dangerous and deadly videos and challenges were not posted, shared, circulated, recommended, and / or encouraged.

It seems utterly incredible that such a video could remain online after even a single person reporting it.

Any form of strangulation, choking, or other interference with breathing can easily prove fatal. The dividing lines between passing out, brain damage, and death are exceedingly fine.

It seems that automatically detecting the phrase “blackout challenge” in either text or spoken form ought to be within the technical capabilities of the company, ensuring that such videos cannot be posted.

Photo: Solen Feyissa/Unsplash

