Instagram gets serious about streaming with OBS and Streamyard integration for desktop

Ready, set, go live! Instagram has begun testing its Live Producer feature, allowing users to go live on a desktop while using streaming software.

With the Instagram Live Producer integration, streamers have the option to use more than just their phone for content. They can now use additional cameras, external microphones, and graphics, all through external software like OBS, Streamyard, Streamlabs, etc.

We are always working on ways to make Instagram Live a meaningful place for shared experiences, a Meta spokesperson told TechCrunch. We’re now testing a way to allow broadcasters to go Live using streaming software with a small group of partners.

Live Producer is not yet available to all users as it’s still in the testing phase.

How to use Instagram Live Producer from your desktop

In order to livestream on Instagram from your desktop, you’ll need to download your choice of streaming software. When opening the software, locate where to input the URL and Stream Key; these will allow you to broadcast your streaming software directly to Instagram Live. Go to instagram.com and click “Add post” and then “Live.” Then select, “Go live” and enter your video title. Within this option you can “practice” by yourself or go “public” to your following. Finally, you’ll need to copy the Stream Key.

