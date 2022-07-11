watchOS 9 public beta now available, here’s how to enroll your Apple Watch

It’s July and watchOS 9 public beta is finally available. After three betas exclusively for developers, Apple is seeding the first version for a broader group of people to try Apple Watch’s upcoming features, which will be available a few months from now. Here’s what’s new and how to enroll your Watch.

watchOS 9 is the most significant update on the Apple Watch software in years.

Now that it doesn’t support Apple Watch Series 3 anymore, watchOS 9 will revamp old Watch Faces, while adding four new ones. With these new faces, Apple makes them look better on larger displays. In addition, the company is adding QWERTY keyboard support for more languages for the Apple Watch Series 7 and new QuickType technology with watchOS 9.

This update also brings a significant update to the Workout app with a lot of new features for people who love to exercise. For runners, there’s a new Workout Views where they just need to turn the Digital Crown in order to see lots of metrics, which are available during the run:

Apple is also improving the Sleep app with watchOS 9. It now brings more sleep data. In addition, there’s a new Medications app that helps you track all the pills and vitamins you take daily.

Alongside watchOS 9 public beta, Apple is seeding iOS 16 public beta, iPadOS 16 public beta, macOS 13 Ventura public beta, and tvOS 16 public beta.

Here’s how to enroll your Apple Watch to watchOS 9 public beta

Make a fresh backup of your Apple Watch – this happens when you back up your iPhone – but keep in mind Apple doesn’t allow downgrades from watchOS 9 to watchOS 8; On your iPhone running the iOS 16 beta, head to Apple’s public beta website Tap the arrow in the top right corner, sign in if you’re not already Now choose watchOS under the “Guide for Public Betas” Swipe down and under the Get Started section, tap enroll your Apple Watch Swipe down again and tap Download Profile Tap Allow to download the profile, hit Close Head to Settings on your device and tap Profile Downloaded near the top Tap Install in the top right corner, enter your passcode if needed Read the consent agreement, then tap Install two more times Your iPhone will prompt you to restart to complete the changes After your Apple Watch reboots, head back to the Apple Watch iPhone app > General > Software update You should see watchOS 9 public beta available, tap Download and Install Make sure your Apple Watch is on the charger near your iPhone with at least 50% battery

If you spot any changes in watchOS 9 public beta or the other betas from Apple today, let us know in the comments below or on Twitter @9to5Mac. Stay tuned for our full hands-on coverage with the releases right here at 9to5Mac if we find anything new.

