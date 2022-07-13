‘Peaky Blinders’ creator will direct Apple TV+ ‘Ferrari’ series that tells the story of race company founder

Apple TV+ has been reported as being given a green light to Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight and director Stefano Sollima to create a new Ferrari series based on the founder of the race company and the life of Enzo Ferrari.

As shared by The Hollywood Reporter, alongside Knight and Sollima, Lorenzo Mieli and Paolo Sorrentino are the executive producers. The series is inspired by the best-selling biography Ferrari Rex by Luca Del Monte.

“I am thrilled to be telling such an evocative story about this legendary man and his iconic brand,” said Knight in a statement. “Enzo Ferrari’s utterly extraordinary life was defined by his dramatic personal and professional journey, and Ferrari is a celebration of an incredibly complex and fascinating human being.”

Steven Knight, who also created Apple TV+ original SEE, will focus on a five-year period in Ferrari’s life. Here’s the logline:

Five years. Five drivers. Five deaths. One trial. In the name of passion, in the pursuit of pure speed. At the center of it all a titanic man, complex and multifaceted, who dedicated his genius to the mission of building the fastest racing car in history. Enzo Ferrari: his name became a boast, an aspiration, and ultimately legend. But there was a trail of tragedy and torment along the way. Between 1956 and 1961, deeply wounded by the tragic death of his firstborn son Dino and by what he considered a betrayal by his lead driver Juan Manuel Fangio, Enzo Ferrari rebuilds his racing team from scratch, selecting five promising rising stars of motor racing to fight for victory.

The Hollywood Reporter said that alongside this TV show, Apple is also producing another project about Enzo Ferrari with Michael Mann directing a feature film also titled Ferrari, starring Adam Driver, Penélope Cruz, and Shailene Woodley.

“As an Italian I feel honored to get to tell this story of Enzo Ferrari, a shining example of Italian excellence,” said Sollima. “Through his relationship with Ferrari Spring Team, the five drivers Enzo ‘adopted’ in his scuderia after the loss of his firstborn son, we will explore the unique qualities, the great genius and the dark obsession that turned this man into a legend.”

The publication said Mieli will produce the series for The Apartment Pictures in coproduction with Nicola Giuliano for Indigo Film and Fremantle. The executive producers are Mieli, Giuliano, Knight, Sorrentino, Giulio Marantonio, Lorenzo De Maio, and Sollima. Author Del Monte will serve as a historical consultant.

