16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro hits $250 off low in Thursday’s best deals, MagSafe charger $32, more

While Prime Day has come and gone, there are still plenty of notable discounts going live to close out the week. Headlining all of the best offers for Thursday, an all-time low is live on 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro at $50 below Prime Day. That’s alongside official MagSafe chargers from $32 and more. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro now $50 under Prime Day at $250 off

Following Prime Day, Amazon is now dropping prices further on Apple’s latest M1 Pro MacBook Pro models. Leading the way is the larger 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro 512GB for $2,249. Down from the usual $2,499 price tag, you’re looking at the best price to date that is not only $250 off, but also $50 under our Prime Day mention. We’ve only seen it sell for this price once before, and that back was in April.

Apple’s latest flagship MacBook Pro refreshes the popular 16-inch form factor with a redesign inside and out. The new M1 Pro chip powers the experience and pairs with a 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display backed by ProMotion, 120Hz refresh rates, and 1600 nits of peak brightness. Packed into that new chassis is up to 21-hour battery, as well as a new array of I/O like the return of MagSafe charging, HDMI, three Thunderbolt ports, and more. See why it was our Apple product of the year in last year’s coverage. Plus, the 14-inch model is still at $1,799, down from $1,999.

Apple’s official MagSafe chargers hit 2022 lows from $32

Prime Day-worthy Apple discounts are still live after the shopping event, and Amazon is now carrying them over to Apple’s in-house MagSafe chargers. Leading the way is the official 15W MagSafe Charger at $32. Down from the usual $39 price tag, this is marking a new 2022 low at $7 off while beating our previous mention by $4. This is only the third markdown of the year overall and the lowest since the $30 Black Friday mention eight months ago.

Today’s summer discount provides a chance to outfit one of Apple’s latest handsets with all of the unique MagSafe charging capabilities. As the brand’s official take on wireless charging, this accessory elevates the experience by providing all of the perks of a cable with the convenience of not having to actually plug anything in. It magnetically snaps onto the back of your device in order to provide 15W of power to an iPhone 12 or 13 series handset. Shop all of the other official MagSafe chargers on sale right here.

Amazon launches post-Prime Day Philips Hue sale from $19

Prime Day may have come and gone with some notable bundle offers on Philips Hue gear, but now Amazon is rolling out the red carpet to a series of price cuts on standalone smart bulbs and lamps. All detailed below, a top pick amongst the savings this time around has the Philips Hue White Ambiance High Lumen Bulb marked down to $19. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $22, this is one of the best offers to date, especially considering we didn’t see it on sale for Prime Day. Serving as a notable starting point into the Hue ecosystem, this smart bulb can worth over Bluetooth right out of the box to pair with Alexa, Assistant, and the companion app. Then the Zigbee support allows you to pair it with a Hue Hub down the road for HomeKit control of the 1,600-lumen LED array and adjustable color temperatures.

