Clintons to interview Gloria Steinem, Kim Kardashian, others on Apple TV+ show ‘Gutsy’

Allison McDaniel

- Jul. 14th 2022 8:19 am PT

Hillary Rodham Clinton and her daughter, Chelsea Clinton, will star in a new docuseries called Gutsy on Apple TV+. Debuting September 9, it will be an eight-part documentary series celebrating inspirational women.

Gutsy is based on the Clintons’ New York Times best-selling book, The Book of Gutsy Women. Within the docuseries, both Hillary and Chelsea will interview pioneering women who prove what it means to be “gutsy.” Many are women artists, activists, community leaders, as well as everyday heroes.

Joining the Clintons are some of their personal heroes, extraordinary, courageous and resilient women who have made an impact in their community and on the world, including Kim Kardashian, Megan Thee Stallion, Dr. Jane Goodall, Gloria Steinem, Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer, Goldie Hawn, Kate Hudson and many more.

According to Variety, production was announced with a straight-to-series order in December 2020. Additionally, the show will be produced by HiddenLight Productions and is executive produced by both Hillary and Chelsea Clinton.

You can watch Gutsy on the Apple TV+ streaming service. For $4.99 a month, you can also watch a variety of original shows, movies, documentaries, and more. While you’re at it, check out our continuous guide on every series and movie available to watch on the platform.

Image Source: Apple

