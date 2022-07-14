PSA: Instagram currently down for some users around the world

Filipe Espósito

- Jul. 14th 2022 2:28 pm PT

If you’re having trouble when trying to access Instagram today, it’s not just you. The Meta-owned platform is currently down for some users around the world – although other people are still able to access it normally.

Instagram is down for some users

As reported by a number of users on Twitter, and also corroborated by DownDetector, Instagram went down at around 1:00 p.m. PT and is still facing an outage. The reasons for the outage at this point are unclear, but DownDetector also suggests that the platform has been working to fix these issues.

While some users are just experiencing slowdowns with the Instagram app, others can’t even log in to the app. Some Instagram users are also unable to load new posts in their feed, open Stories, or receive and send direct messages.

Other signs Instagram is down: 

  • Unable to load your “Activity” feed with likes and comments 
  • Inability to comment on posts
  • Browse/Search tab not loading or only showing old posts and videos
  • Search not bringing up correct results

Have you experienced any issues with Instagram today? Let us know in the comments section below.

