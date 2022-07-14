Twitter down for many users, loads blank page, or displays error message [Update: Back]

Update: Twitter is back as of 8:43 a.m. ET, after an outage of around 40 minutes.

Social networking platform Twitter is down for many users, with feeds no longer updating in either the official Twitter app or third-party ones, while the web version is showing various error messages.

The outage happened at around 8 a.m. ET/5 a.m. PT this morning …

At the time of this update, which is around 30 minutes after the outage began, the Twitter status page still claims “All Systems Operational.”

Some users are seeing a blank page with only the Twitter logo in the center. Others are seeing different error messages.

For example, one error message shows a ‘Something went wrong. Try reloading.’ message.

Another shows users to be logged out, and attempting to log in displays the message shown above, reading “Error. Oops, something went wrong. Please try again later.”

DownDetector shows a big outage spike.

At the time of writing, nobody online in the 9to5Mac Slack chatroom can access Twitter, and as we are located in a number of different countries between us, that suggests it’s a pretty major global outage.

(Anyone seen Elon Musk with a power cable in his hand and a smug grin?)

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: