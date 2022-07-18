iPad mini 6 now $99 off in Monday’s best deals, Anker iPhone gear from $17, more

Starting off another week, all of today’s best deals are now headlined by Apple’s latest iPad mini 6 at $99 off with all-time lows on cellular models. That’s alongside an Anker iPhone accessory sale from $17 and these rare Philips Hue discounts starting at $18. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

iPad mini 6 cellular models return to all-time lows at $550

After Prime Day came and went without a chance to save, Amazon is finally marking down Apple’s latest iPad mini 6. Right now, 64GB Wi-Fi + Cellular models are down to all-time lows of $550 in several styles from the usual $649 price tags. Clocking in at $99 off, these are the first price cuts in months and mark a return to the best discount yet.

Apple’s latest compact iPadOS experience arrives as the new iPad mini 6. It may be the smallest one in the lineup, but still delivers many of the signature features you’d expect like an edge-to-edge 8.3-inch Retina display and Apple Pencil 2 support; throw in the A15 Bionic chip and Touch ID in the power button to complete the package. I’m a recent convert myself, and have been absolutely loving the compact form-factor. Don’t just take my word for it, as our hands-on review notes just how perfect its size is without sacrificing on performance.

Anker starts the week with iPhone accessory sale from $17

Anker is kicking off the week by launching a new sale via its official Amazon storefront. There is a collection of smartphone accessories and more up for grabs this time around. Leading the way is the all-new PowerCore Fusion 5K 2-in-1 Power Bank at $35. Normally fetching $50, this is the very first discount to date at $15 off and marking a new all-time low. Providing 5,000mAh of on-the-go power to your everyday carry, the new PowerCore Fusion 5K arrives with an extra trick up its sleeve compared to your typical battery pack. There’s a built-in fold out AC adapter that lets you not only juice up your smartphone from the built-in battery over USB-C, but also by plugging right into the wall. Shop all of the other discounts from $17.

New all-time lows land on latest Philips Hue gear from $18

Alongside a large collection of the brand’s other lamps and smart bulbs detailed down below, Amazon is currently offering the Philips Hue Gradient Ambiance Lightstrip for $102. Normally fetching $180, today’s offer is marking a new all-time low at $78 off while beating our previous mention by $48. As the latest addition to the Philips Hue ecosystem that launched back in October, the Gradient Ambiance Lightstrip enters as a long-awaited option for bringing addressable RGB lighting into your space. It measures 6 feet in length and on top of pairing with the greater Hue ecosystem over Zigbee for Siri, Alexa, or Assistant integration, works by itself thanks to Bluetooth connectivity. Get a closer look at the Hue Gradient Ambiance Lightstrip in our launch coverage.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Review: HyperX DuoCast perfectly rounds out its streaming mic line-up [Video]

NZXT Signal capture cards review: HD60 and 4K30 give solid performance for the price [Video]

EPOS H6Pro audio bundle giveaway: Premium Gaming headset and sound card [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: