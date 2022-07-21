HomeKit-compatible Eve motion sensor v2 gets Thread support and ambient light sensor

A new version of the Eve motion sensor has been launched, with support for the Apple-backed Thread protocol which enables smart home devices to easily communicate with each other.

The Eve Motion also gets an ambient light sensor, which is exposed to HomeKit so can be used to directly trigger actions, with or without motion.

HomeKit motion sensors

HomeKit-compatible motion sensors are handy ways to trigger actions for HomeKit devices. At the simplest level, they can detect someone entering a room and switch on lights. I have one in my kitchen which does this as well as attached to wardrobe doors to switch on the wardrobe lights when a door is opened.

But they can also be used to trigger HomeKit scenes. You might, for example, have an ‘Arriving home’ scene which is triggered by the front door opening.

Quick Thread recap

Thread is a mesh networking protocol designed specifically for smart home devices.

Usually, commands to smart home devices are sent via Wi-Fi, with some also allowing Bluetooth control at close range. Thread is a separate radio network, offering a third means of communication. In this sense, it’s like Zigbee.

But Thread also automatically creates a mesh network of all Thread-enabled smart home devices. This means that if a command is sent to a device that is out of range of your router or smart home bridge, every Thread device can relay the command. This makes smart home control much more reliable – and can also eliminate the need for bridges. You can learn more about Thread here.

Thread is also a key component of Matter. This is basically the same idea as HomeKit, allowing one app to control everything, but is an open standard supported by a wide range of companies offering smart home products, including Apple. Like HomeKit-compatible devices, all Matter-compatible products can be controlled through the Home app. Eve said a later OTA firmware update will add Matter compatibility.

Eve Motion sensor v2

Eve hasn’t updated its original motion sensor since it was launched. The key feature of the second-generation model is support for Thread – which the company has been rolling out to all its smart home products.

But HomeKit access to the ambient light sensor will also be useful, enabling things like blinds to be automatically opened or closed when the room gets light or dark. Finally, the unit is more compact than the first-generation model.

As with the original version, the new Eve Motion unit has IPX3 water resistance, which means it can cope with ‘light rain.’ It can therefore be used in sheltered areas to trigger porch lights, but don’t expect it to survive full-on storms on exposed walls. Eve Motion is only available from the company’s website, priced at $39.95.

