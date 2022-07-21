Popular macOS utility TextExpander raises $41M in funding to ‘build completely new products’

TextExpander is one the most popular utilities for macOS and other platforms, allowing you to assign keyboard shortcuts to some of the most common things you type. As detailed in a new report from TechCrunch, TextExpander has now raised its first-ever round of funding: $41.4 million in funding to “build completely new products.”

For those unfamiliar, TextExpander is a utility that helps you save time by “activating the things you type regularly with just a few keywords.” It’s popular among individuals and teams, including in enterprise environments and for your average users. It’s available for Mac, Windows, Chrome, iPhone, and iPad.

Today’s report reveals that TextExpander currently has around 100,000 monthly active users. The company charges a subscription fee that is either billed monthly or annually. The report describes TextExpander as a “bootstrapped” and profitable startup.

The new $41.4 million in funding will go toward the company’s goal of building “completely new products” around its existing operations. This will include tools to help “suggest and build new snippets” as well as “analytics to determine which snippets are most popular and which are leading to desired outcomes.”

TextExpander also hopes to build “more ways of using these snippets in a wider set of use cases.” The TechCrunch report explained what this might look like:

Today, for example, although there is an API available it doesn’t necessarily feed into chatbots or other services that use natural language; nor does TextExpander work beyond text, so there is an opportunity potentially to build services for audio-based interactions.

Like many tools that start out as a popular option among nice Mac users, TextExpander is looking to grow beyond that market segment – with a particular focus on enterprise users. TextExpander is already a popular choice for things like sales teams, customer support, and more. The “new products” described in today’s report sound like products that will be useful for both consumers and everyday users.

Are you a TextExpander user? What do you think of the company raising its first-ever round of funding? Let us know down in the comments.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: