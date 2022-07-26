Concept imagines M2 iPad Pro in Midnight – would you buy one?

Apple will likely unveil an M2 iPad Pro in the second semester of 2022. While rumors already give us a solid idea of what to expect from this device, a designer imagines how this iPad Pro would look in the new Midnight color, similar to the one available with the redesigned MacBook Air. Would you buy one?

The concept was created by Basic Apple Guy and shared on Twitter; 9to5Mac already covered a few concepts made by them. In this case, the designer focuses more on the color than on possible changes to the design of this iPad.

9to5Mac reported in January that Apple was testing a full glass back on the M2 iPad Pro, although it could make the product easier to damage. 9to5Mac also learned that the company likely tweaked the design to make sure this iPad could charge using a MagSafe connector and still be as resistant as the current model.

According to our sources, the company has developed iPad Pro prototypes with a larger Apple logo (similar to the one on the new MacBook Pro), but this one is made of glass. As a result, power would be transmitted through the glass logo. The prototype also has stronger magnets to prevent accidents, and it supports charges at faster speeds than MagSafe for iPhone.

What’s interesting about Basic Apple Guy’s concept is that they even created a smudged version of the M2 iPad Pro. According to Midnight M2 MacBook Air buyers, this color smudges a lot as it’s a fingerprint magnet, so it would make sense if the same would happen with this iPad.

The M2 iPad Pro will likely be introduced during September-November, according to Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman. Analysts Ross Young and Ming-Chi Kuo said Apple will maintain the same 11-inch and 12.9-inch options. While the smaller model will keep with an LCD panel, the 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro will feature the miniLED technology.

9to5Mac is also able to confirm that Apple is working on a new iPad Pro with a larger battery, as some users complain that the Magic Keyboard causes excessive battery drain.

Although there are no rumors about the 2022 iPad Pro’s 5G capabilities, it’s likely that Apple will bring more bands for the upcoming model. There are also no rumors regarding new accessories, but as the company plans to introduce a MagSafe connector for charging the iPad Pro, at least the Smart Folio and the Magic Keyboard could receive some tweaks.

Would you be interested in an M2 iPad Pro in Midnight? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related:

A M2-based iPad Pro in Midnight. 🌑 pic.twitter.com/R56bS6AUDZ — Basic Apple Guy (@BasicAppleGuy) July 25, 2022

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: